Selena dressed for spring in a blue floral midi dress while grocery shopping and attending church on Easter Sunday. See pics below!

Selena Gomez, 25, looked chic and casual in a long, blue floral dress while attending a church service on Easter Sunday, April 1. Later, she hit up Trader Joe’s grocery store. Can you imagine running into Selena while picking up some grapes? She covered the flirty, short sleeved dress with a beige Free People sweater and kept it casual with white sneakers. Her new short hair was pulled into a low ponytail and she wore gold hoop earrings. She carried the Coach Riley bag in the Signature Canvas print.

She looked really pretty and happy while running errands in Los Angeles. Selena seems to be focusing on her own health and happiness after her ex boyfriend The Weeknd released an album that is largely inspired by their relationship.

Meanwhile, her other famous ex, Justin Bieber, posted this message on Instagram on April 1 in all caps, “Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it’s a reminder that my Jesus [sic] died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death!” He continued, “I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly where I am, how I am [sic] for who I am.” After that intense message, he posted four selfies wearing pink and white “bunny” glasses while holding a small, white stuffed bunny near his face. He wrote, “Remember when I said easter isn’t about bunnies… well I lied.”