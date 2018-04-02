‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’: Watch Sara Bareilles’ Incredible ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ Performance

Sara Bareilles gave us chills during ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’! Watch her rendition of ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ here on HollywoodLife.



Sara Bareilles, 38, was pure magic as Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday, April 1 on NBC. She even had one of the most talked about moments, which was Mary’s “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” solo in Act I. The emotional song highlights Mary’s struggle with her feelings for Jesus, who was portrayed by John Legend, 39. Sara took a break from starring in the lead role of Broadway’s Waitress to join the live televised musical, in which she delivered a beautiful rendition of the rock opera’s iconic love song.

For those of you unfamiliar with Mary Magdalene, she was a Jewish woman who followed Jesus and is said to have witnessed both his crucifixion and his resurrection. According to the Gospel of Luke, Jesus cast seven demons out of Mary. She was even named a Saint by the Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Angelican and Lutheran religions, and has been given a feast day of July 22. However, Mary was often referred to as a prostitute in the middle ages — a claim that is not acknowledged in any of the four bible gospels she’s mentioned in. Many believe that Jesus and Mary were involved in an intimate relationship, and over the course of history Mary has even been referred to as his wife.