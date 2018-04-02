Rob Kardashian ‘Horrified’ After Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Fight: Fears For Dream’s ‘Safety’

Rob Kardashian is not happy whatsoever after Blac Chyna engaged in a near physical fight while at Six Flags with their daughter, Dream on April 1. Now, he’s taking steps to ensure that doesn’t happen again…

Rob Kardashian, 30, is not playing games when it comes to his daughter, Dream, 1. After he watched Blac Chyna‘s seemingly throw a pink stroller at an unidentified person at Six Flags on April 1, with his daughter present, he has had it with his ex. ” Rob is horrified after watching the Blac Chyna fight video,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has known for years that Blac is capable of losing her temper, but seeing her act out in public when she should’ve been taking care of their daughter him really freaked out.”

Ever since he heard about the incident at Six Flags, Rob has been on edge and filled with worry. “He fears for the safety of his daughter that he loves with everything in his heart,” the insider says, “It scares Rob thinking that Chyna would put her self at risk of getting hurt, thrown in jail for fighting, or worse, that she would put his daughter in a position where Dream could’ve gotten hurt.”

Rob thinks the situation clearly looked out of control the source says, adding that he would’ve been “enrage” if something had happened to Dream. However, he is still very angry and thinks he needs to put his foot down. And, who do you call when there’s an issue in the Kardashian family? — None other than momager, Kris Jenner, 62.

“Rob called his mom immediately to consult with the family lawyers to figure out what is the best, safest course of action to insure Dream’s safety moving forward,” the insider reveals. “And, if that means having a judge get involved to remove Dream from Blac’s home, then Rob is all for being a full-time father.”

Chyna has since taken to social media to respond to the chaos at Six Flags. She claims that someone came up to her daughter and and felt comfortable enough to “touch” her child. And, that’s when she flipped. Chyna says it was her motherly instinct to protect her child. Her son, King Cairo, 5 who she shares with her ex, Tyga, 28, was also present, along with a bodyguard and her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay.

Rob and Chyna split in 2017, around the time he exposed naked photos of Chyna on his Twitter and Instagram accounts on July 5. The photos have since been removed. At the time, he accused Chyna of cheating on him with multiple people.

Soon after, Chyna obtained a temporary restraining order against Rob. It’s surprising that Chyna would engage in the recent Six Flags debacle, since she’s accused Rob of physically assaulted her. After serving him with court docs about her accusations, Rob has since responded, in which he denied the allegations in court docs on December 27, 2017.

Rob and Chyna currently share custody of Dream.