Happy Birthday Pattie: See Justin Bieber’s Sweetest Photos With His Mom On Her Special Day

Happy birthday, Pattie! Pattie Mallette just turned 43 today, April 2, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look at all of her sweetest photos with her son, Justin Bieber!

Easter was just yesterday, but Justin Bieber now has another reason to celebrate, as it’s his mom, Pattie Mallette’s, 43rd birthday! Justin loves taking pics and hanging out with his mom, and it’s so cute! We love a mama’s boy, don’t you? Back in 2016, there were some reports that claimed the two weren’t really speaking to each other and it totally broke our hearts. Good news is, they’ve definitely reconciled since then and are super close again! In fact, the two were just spotted in January on a vacation together in the Maldives. Unfortunately, Pattie broke her foot while soaking up the sun, but the good thing is, she has a loving son who was there to take care of her! They posted some pretty cute pics from the trip, too!

Justin loves taking his mom to red carpets with him too! They’ve posed together at multiple events and it’s absolutely adorable. For example, Bieber took his mom with him to the 2012 American Music Awards and they both looked amazing! Pattie wore a maroon dress with her hair to the side and some huge diamond earrings, while Justin kept it simple in all black and a chain necklace. Hmm… did Justin buy his mom those gorgeous earrings? Pattie was also Justin’s date to his Believe It film premiere back in 2013. Justin was the center of attention in an all red suit with some shiny silver loafers. Pattie kept it a bit simpler with a stunning gold dress with a black stripe along her waist.

Pattie loves posting cute throwback pics of her and Justin too! Pattie found an old pic of her and her son on a friend’s mantel in their house and we’re obsessed, Justin is so cute! And for Justin’s birthday last month, both her and Justin’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, 42, posted throwback pics of Justin and we cannot believe how freakin’ cute he is!

To see more pics of Pattie and Justin, click through our gallery above!