Kylie Jenner Begs Tyga To Intervene With Blac Chyna After Six Flags Fight: Fearing For King & Dream

After seeing Blac Chyna’s Six Flags meltdown, Kylie Jenner’s beyond concerned for King Cairo & Dream. In a desperate plea for help, HL learned she even spoke to Tyga!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Tyga, 28, may be exes, but if there’s one thing they can agree on, it’s that the safety of their kids and family members comes first! That’s why when Kylie saw the footage of Blac Chyna, 29, going ballistic at Six Flags on April 1, the reality star reportedly reached out to Tyga right away. Not only was her niece, Dream Kardashian, 1, with Chyna at the park that day, but so was Tyga and Chyna’s shared son, King Cairo, 5. Being a parent herself, Kylie apparently expressed to T that she’s worried about Chyna being around the kids in that state. And honestly, we totally understand where her concerns are coming from!

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. "Kylie loves little King and fears for not only his safety, but for the well-being of her niece, Dream too." While Chyna and Kylie have rarely seen eye-to-eye, and their issues with each other are hardly a secret, she IS genuinely worried about King's and Dream's wellbeing. "Kylie reached out to Tyga after seeing the horrible Blac Chyna fight video online and urged him to conduct an intervention with Blac Chyna immediately," a source close to Kylie shared with

“Kylie feels that the video makes it clear that Blac Chyna is out of control and in need of some sort of help and support,” our insider explained. “Kylie is encouraging Tyga to get Blac the help she needs, before she ends up in jail or worse, one of her kids gets hurt.” Yikes!

Chyna and her little ones were enjoying a fun-filled day at Six Flags in Cali when the reality star was caught on camera fighting with a fellow park-goer. In the footage, Chyna can even be seen swinging Dream’s (empty) pink plastic stroller at the woman she was yelling at. Later, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to seemingly explain. She claimed someone had touched her child, implying that’s why she went off.

We can’t be sure exactly what went down though, as TMZ later reported the instigating woman called Chyna a “hood rat,” and that’s what REALLY got under Chyna’s skin. Either way though, sources say Chyna’s nanny quickly whisked both King and Dream away from the situation before all the craziness started.