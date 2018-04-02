Kylie Jenner Begs Tyga To Intervene With Blac Chyna After Six Flags Fight: Fearing For King & Dream
After seeing Blac Chyna’s Six Flags meltdown, Kylie Jenner’s beyond concerned for King Cairo & Dream. In a desperate plea for help, HL learned she even spoke to Tyga!
Kylie Jenner, 20, and Tyga, 28, may be exes, but if there’s one thing they can agree on, it’s that the safety of their kids and family members comes first! That’s why when Kylie saw the footage of Blac Chyna, 29, going ballistic at Six Flags on April 1, the reality star reportedly reached out to Tyga right away. Not only was her niece, Dream Kardashian, 1, with Chyna at the park that day, but so was Tyga and Chyna’s shared son, King Cairo, 5. Being a parent herself, Kylie apparently expressed to T that she’s worried about Chyna being around the kids in that state. And honestly, we totally understand where her concerns are coming from!
Chyna and her little ones were enjoying a fun-filled day at Six Flags in Cali when the reality star was caught on camera fighting with a fellow park-goer. In the footage, Chyna can even be seen swinging Dream’s (empty) pink plastic stroller at the woman she was yelling at. Later, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to seemingly explain. She claimed someone had touched her child, implying that’s why she went off.
We can’t be sure exactly what went down though, as TMZ later reported the instigating woman called Chyna a “hood rat,” and that’s what REALLY got under Chyna’s skin. Either way though, sources say Chyna’s nanny quickly whisked both King and Dream away from the situation before all the craziness started.