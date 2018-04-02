Khloe Kardashian Wants Her Baby Daughter To Inherit Her Butt After Talking About Tristan’s Traits

The physical trait Khloe Kardashian wants her little girl to inherit the most is her massive booty. We’ve got her shocking comments.

It’s one thing to wish for a baby to have certain color eyes or hair, but when it comes to Khloe Kardashian, the physical trait she hopes her little girl inherits the most is a massive booty! The Good American jeans founder is so proud of her huge posterior and wants her daughter to have the same big badonkadonk. She revealed on her website khloewithak.com on Apr. 2 that: “I want my baby to inherit my Butt. Both big booties, lol…well mine before pregnancy!” Well that’s….nice. Khloe as well as sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have been accused of using plastic surgery and injections to give them extra large behinds while the rest of their bodies stay so slim, but they claim it’s just good genes and lots of squats.

As far as other things she’s like her little girl to inherit other than a giant butt, she wants her daughter to get baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s tech savviness, saying “for sure” to the 27-year-old’s tech skills. She also wants their baby to inherit his laugh as well as his spending habits. Unfortunately she didn’t elaborate on whether or not he was frugal or loose with his cash so we’re not sure if she wants her daughter to have wise purchasing habits or go crazy with a credit card.

Khloe wants her baby girl to have her sense of style and business savvy. Unlike queries about her super-sized booty, no one has ever questioned the Kardashian sisters’ brilliant business moves, which they learned from their baller momager Kris Jenner, 62. That woman is a force of nature when it comes to wheeling and dealing and there’s no doubt that baby Kardashian-Thompson will learn from a young age how to market her brand!

Koko shared insights last week on her site about how she already can’t wait to meet her first-born. “I often think about what she’ll look like and what her little personality will be like. She’ll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan — which is such a crazy thought, LOL,” she wrote. The mom-to-be added that she hopes the baby gets Tristan’s “IQ and my street smarts.” Khloe should be getting all of her answers soon, as she’s reportedly due to give birth in early to mid April.