Kendra Wilkinson Stunned That She’s Been Slammed For Creating Hank Baskett Divorce Drama

Some of Kendra Wilkinson’s fans called her out for creating split drama with hubby Hank Baskett to get WEtv to renew her reality show. We’ve got Kendra’s shocked reaction.

Kendra on Top has been a staple on WEtv since 2012. But the network still hasn’t committed to a seventh season of her reality show and some fans think that’s the reason star Kendra Wilkinson, 32, has suddenly been talking up a storm about divorcing husband Hank Baskett, 35. It sure has got her in the news recently, with her confessional videos about ending their nearly 10 year union. However, some viewers think the timing of her marriage meltdown seems a little fishy and that’s breaking the former Playboy Playmate’s heart. ““Kendra is absolutely stunned that people are accusing her of engineering the Hank marriage drama for the sole purpose of getting their reality show renewed,” a source close to Kendra tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Yes, WEtv has been dragging their heels when it comes to the future of the show, but she would never mess use her husband and kids like that. Kendra and Hank have been struggling for a long time now, and they’ve been pretty public with their troubles, but they’ve been trying their hardest to make things work, for the sake of Hank Jr. and Alijah.,” our insider continues. They did weather his 2014 cheating scandal and we’ve watched them go through extensive therapy ever since.

“But, right now they both truly believe they can’t work out their problems, and the best thing, going forward, is to split. Kendra still has a level of hope deep down inside that they will be able to get back together again, and she’s horrified that people are speculating otherwise,” our source adds.

On Apr. 2, Kendra took to an Instagram video in tears to hint to her 2.6 million followers that her marriage was over. “Ten years,” she said sobbing. “I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him.” She continued, “I believed in forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids. I will.”She took a deep breath before continuing. “Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. I never thought I’d see the day, really.”

Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life. Today i will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins. — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 2, 2018

Fans weren’t all there for her when she tweeted about Apr. 2 being her “rebirth.” While many were supportive, one person wrote, “Watching the show I think a lot, I’m sure this is all just written for the show. I do like her and the show but I think drama in her life is created to keep the show going. I maybe wrong but just feels like that,” while another responded, “Another ratings ploy no doubt.”