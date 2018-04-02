Did Fabolous Admit He Wanted To ‘Choke The S***’ Out Of Emily B 3 Mos. Before Assault Arrest?

More than three months before Fabolous turned himself in for aggravated assault, he posted a threatening message on social media that seemed to be directed at his longtime love, Emily B. Watch here.

It’s no secret that Fabolous and his girlfriend, Emily Bustamante, have had trouble for years, and he hinted at problems in their relationship via his Instagram story in mid December. The rapper shared footage of himself trekking out into the snow with the caption, “When you snowed in but you’re tired of the person you’re snowed in wit so you walk to the store cuz 1 more minute wit them you’re gonna choke the s*** out of them #YouWantAnythingFromTheStoreBabe?” WHOA! While Fabolous doesn’t name Emily directly, all signs lead to this message being directed right at her!

At the time, the post may have simply seemed like a bit of an exaggeration, but knowing what we do now, it definitely raises some red flags. Fabolous turned himself in to police in Englewood, New Jersey at the end of March, and was charged with aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat. After news of his arrest, more details about his alleged treatment of Emily began to emerge, and it paints a scary picture of what was going on in their relationship. A video surfaced on March 31 that showed Fab screaming at Emily and her dad, even threatening to shoot them! This was the incident that reportedly led police to respond to Fabolous and Emily’s home.

However, the recent drama between Fabolous and Emily started earlier in the month. In court documents, she claimed that he “became enraged” at her during a business trip to Los Angeles on March 7, and that he threatened to kill her over the incident. This left Emily, who has two kids with Fabolous, fearing for her safety. Eventually, he allegedly punched her in the face seven times, “causing severe damage to her two front teeth,” according to the docs. That’s reportedly when Emily called her father for backup.

After turning himself in, Fabolous was released and given a court date. Emily has made her Instagram private in the aftermath of this situation.