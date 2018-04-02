White House Easter Egg Roll 2018: All The Adorable Photos Of The Annual Celebration

The White House Easter egg roll is here again! Check out pics of the adorable event!

The White House’s annual egg roll has arrived, which means 1500 Pennsylvania Ave. was transformed into a colorful playground for the loads of kids who participated in games! 30,000 people were expected to attend the annual event, and the lawn was jam-packed with people as the festivities kicked off. To start the day, kids, who were chosen in a lottery, participated in the egg roll, pushing Easter eggs along the grass in a friendly competition. After the initial activities, President Donald Trump, 71, is expected to give a special address to the kids and their families alongside First Lady Melania Trump, 47, and Barron Trump, 12, and there were plenty of fun events to be had.

Naturally, the Easter Bunny was on-hand to pose for photos with the children participating in the yearly event — leading to more than a few awww-worthy photos! As she did last year, Melania visited the Reading Nook to share a beloved book or 2 with the kids too! Oh, and let’s not forget the Bunny Hop Stage which was covered in fun decorations and featured a cavalcade of exciting performances! Besides the egg roll, the little ones in attendance also participated in the annual Easter egg hunt, which was naturally hit!

Check out a video from the White House lawn as kids participated in the fun event here:

And they're off! The 140th White House Easter Egg Roll is underway 🥚🥚🥚 pic.twitter.com/lt50kikm3x — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) April 2, 2018

