Chrissy Teigen Shades Bill O’Reilly After He Disses ‘Jesus Christ’ Actors’ Tattoos: Coverups Don’t Cost $32m

Bill O’Reilly just found out: don’t mess with Chrissy Teigen’s family. After the ex-Fox News host tried to shade ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ Chrissy savagely clapped back!

“Watching [Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert] on NBC,” Bill O’Reilly, 68, tweeted on April 1, during the live musical’s television broadcast. “Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez,” he added, clearly upset that John Legend, 39, the production’s Jesus, was inked up. However, Bill should know that mocking John on Twitter was going to get an epic response from his wife (and queen of Twitter) Chrissy Teigen, 32.

“Yes the shop specializes in coverups that aren’t 32 million dollars,” she tweeted, dragging Bill over the New York Times report that claimed Bill O’Reilly paid former Fox News analysis Lis Wiehl $32 million dollars in a settlement after she accused him of sexual harassment, per Bustle. Her allegations, according to Bustle, included repeated incidents of alleged sexual harassment, including him supposedly sending “sexually explicit material” to her. Bill has vehemently denied the Times report, but he was let go from the network afterward. It seems Chrissy didn’t forget.

Besides, if there was anyone who was going to troll John over Jesus Christ Superstar, it was going to be Chrissy. “8 mins til #JesusChristSuperstarLive!! I can’t wait to learn about Jesus and superstars!!!!” she Tweeted at the start of the night. “HE HAS RISEN aaaaahahahahhahahahahahahahahh,” she wrote when the show started. She playfully tweeted that John “won’t say it but I know he was nervous for that song,” probably about his big number, “Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say).” Thankfully, he nailed it in Chrissy’s eyes. “So good!!”

When it comes to former Fox News hosts or vegans, Chrissy isn’t taking any nonsense from anyone. When the Lip Sync Battle star tweeted her love of bacon on March 27, her mentions were full of vegans and vegetarians, tearing into her for eating meat. “Wow. Can’t imagine what it must feel like to think that you’re SO important that others exist/die just for YOU! Respecting all life is a far more rewarding way to live,” one hater tweeted. Chrissy didn’t waste a second. “I can’t imagine thinking I’m a god because I don’t eat meat while simultaneously being a judgmental brat to strangers online,” she tweeted back.