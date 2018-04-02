Cardi B Dances In Red Lingerie In Wild ‘Bartier Cardi’ Music Video — Can You See Baby Bump?

Attention, Bardi Gang! Cardi B has dropped the music video for her hit ‘Bartier Cardi,’ and yes, it’s as epic as we’d hoped. WATCH her get down in the sexy visual here!

Cardi B, 25, premiered the music video for “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage, 25, on April 2, and it’s everything. Watch her rock a series of amazing looks and show off her dance moves in the raunchy new visual above!

In the impressive video, Cardi starts off rapping while wearing an incredibly sexy red bra and matching panties with a fur shawl over it, red gloves and extravagant jewelry. Her image can be seen on a small television screen while sexy shirtless men watch her. Although her stomach is covered by the shawl most of the time, she does show off little glimpses of her stomach and there may be a bit of a bump! We’ll admit that it’s hard to tell because of the different angles but it will be interesting to see her fans’ reactions after this one!

After the opening scenes, Cardi can then can be seen in a car where she puts on lip gloss. 21 Savage starts rapping while he’s tied to a chair with women, who are holding belts, surrounding him. They keep putting the belt around his neck making us cringe with anticipation. The next scenes show Cardi twerking while holding onto a bathtub and Cardi in a car with her real love, Offset. The two get cozy and make out in the backseat of a car while she wears a nude colored outfit with jewels hanging off of it. It then cuts to her rapping around dancing women while wearing white shades. There are also parts of the video where Cardi is sitting on the hood of a moving car while touching its rainy windshield. The wild video ends with women throwing dollar bills in a pool. What a wild time!

Previously, Cardi had announced that she’d be premiering the video during VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: New York reunion episode on March 12, but it ended up being delayed. Of course, Love & Hip Hop is more or less where Cardi got started. She appeared as a regular member of the cast from 2015-2017; at the end of 2016, she announced she was leaving to focus on her music career.

Recently, Cardi opened the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards with an energetic performance of ‘Bartier Cardi” as well as her hit “Bodak Yellow.” She also took home the awards for Best New Artist and Best New Hip-Hop Artist! “I want to thank a lot of people because a lot of people helped me with my success, so here it goes okurrr,” Cardi said in her acceptance speech before rattling off a list of people including her publicist, team, family, label, fiancé Offset, 26, and her fans.

But the rapper didn’t stop there! “I want to thank my haters,” she said, cackling. “They be downloading my stuff so they can hear and talk crap about it — but it benefits me. Hahaha!” Talk about staying true to Cardi B form!

Anyway, we’ll be watching this epic videeo on repeat for the foreseeable future!