Blac Chyna’s Most Insane Moments Caught On Camera: Her Six Flags Fight & More Wild Times

Blac Chyna going wild on a fan that tried to touch her at Six Flags is yet another notch in her drama-filled life. We’ve got her most insane moments caught on camera.

Easter Sunday’s dust-up at Six Flags was just another wild day for Blac Chyna. The 29-year-old has had plenty of drama caught on camera, this just happened to be the latest incident. The mother of two claims she was defending herself when an overzealous fan tried to approached the model and her children at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Apr. 1. She was seen on video wildly swinging a pink stroller at some people as her team tried to calm her down. The entrepreneur later released a statement saying that she was not a “violent person,” and that she would protect her children “at all cost.”

It’s not the first time we’ve seen something wild from Chyna on video. There’s her alleged sex tape, which showed her getting down and dirty with a man believed to be rapper Mechie. The one minute and 23 second video allegedly showed her performing oral sex on a man while naked and leaked online on Feb. 19. Mechie claimed that it was indeed he and Chy in the raunchy video, as during a Feb. 23 Instagram live session he revealed, “Basically, we were at the club and she’s like we need to link up so we did and then that’s what lead to the video happening.”

We’ve seen Chyna’s temper before on camera, thanks to her former E! reality show Rob & Chyna, starring alongside former fiance Rob Kardashian, 31. She was seen screaming into her phone “stop texting b*tches” in a now infamous scene. “Are you still texting bitches, yes or no” she yelled at Rob over her phone in a fit of rage, accusing him of texting other women. Not sexting, simply texting. Even her friend driving the car was rolling her eyes at the intense level that Chy was yelling at Rob, who was heard on the other end of the phone being calm and trying to defuse her tantrum. “Bye, having a f***king nice life” she screamed before hanging up the phone. Several months later they welcomed daughter Dream together. Healthy, right? She later chucked a bouquet of flowers he sent her into a backyard swimming pool in another fit of rage.

One of Chyna’s wildest moments on camera was when she said nothing and was fully clothed. She and arch-enemy Kylie Jenner, 20, shook the world when they posed together looking like pals in an Apr. 2016 Snapchat pic. They had openly shaded each other on social media so much up until then, as Ky was dating Chy’s baby daddy Tyga, 28, and Chyna was engaged to Kylizzle’s half-brother Rob. Chyna even wrote “Hanging out with my lil sis” on her Snap pic of the two, proving to the world that they had buried the hatchet. You can check out pics from Chyna’s wildest moments caught on camera, here.