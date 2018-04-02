So intense! Blac Chyna headed to Six Flags on Sunday where she was spotted totally losing her cool with somebody! Take a look!

We don’t know what happened but Blac Chyna clearly didn’t like it! The 29-year-old stunner was spotted getting in a heated argument with someone while at Six Flags with there her little ones on Sunday, April 1! Several clips have surfaced, 1 of which from TheShadeRoom.com, that show Chyna getting so mad, she apparently attempted to come at them with a plastic stroller! It’s an intense thing to see from such a familiar face.

Thankfully, it appears as though some friends were also on hand to stop her from making a big mistake — especially in front of a crowd of strangers on Easter! Regardless, let’s jut say the commotion drew everyone in the vicinity’s attention! In the first clip, she is seen throwing off her coat while in a shouting match with the other person. Then, she seemed to be trying to take a swipe at someone with a pink stroller before she is stopped. Yikes! Not convinced it’s her? She took a photo with Dream while riding a carousel earlier in the day — and her outfit is the same.

Blac Chyna out here fighting with a stroller at Six Flags because they said her man wasn’t old enough to ride the ride 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1BF5ghGEMM — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) April 2, 2018

However, that wasn’t the end of it. A second clip shows her appearing to cool off, now coat-less. But as her friends turn their backs, the gorgeous reality star slyly reached for the stroller and seemed to be preparing to attack yet again! This all happened while dozens of people in the area documented the exchange. And it appears as though it was her own security that stopped her from doing something rash.