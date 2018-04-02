Blac Chyna’s Magic Mountain Attacker Claims — ‘I Just Slapped The Sh*t Out Of Blac Chyna’

A woman claiming to be the person Blac Chyna fought at Six Flags Magic Mountain isn’t apologizing for the fight. Actually, she appeared to brag about the scuffle, saying she ‘had a blast’ smacking Blac around!

“Sooo, I was having a good little time and I see Blac Chyna’s beautiful baby right?” twitter user @_callmelexooo reportedly tweeted on April 1, according to Daily Mail. This Twitter user claimed she was the woman Blac, 29, allegedly got into a fight with at Six Flags the day before. “So I’m like awwwww like omg this baby is so cute (not even knowing it was her f*cking baby) so I’m guessing it was the nanny but she rolled the baby towards me, right? So a lady comes up to me and she’s like ‘omg that was you Blac Chyna was talking about? She said she was gone whoop you ass.” Supposedly, this woman, going by “Sexxi Lexxii,” touched Dream Kardashian’s hand and said Blac’s daughter was cute. The physical content allegedly prompted Chyna to go into a rage on this lady.

“So when I see her again I’m like ‘excuse me did you have a problem w me touching your baby?’ ” this woman tweeted. “And you said you was going to beat my a**’ B*TCH GONE SAY ‘yup and I did wassup’ and start taking her s**t offfff y’all.” Oh, yeah. That wasn’t going to end well. In fact, it ended with Blac supposedly trying to hit this woman with a pink, plastic stroller. (FYI — this woman has set her Twitter account to private, for the obvious reasons.)

“So, now I’m in tears,” @_callmelexooo reportedly said. “Like, lmaoooo for that wtf this b*tch think cause she blac chyna, she won’t get slapped? So, y’all know me ……. I just slap TF when I say THEE DOGGGGGGG SH*TI slapped the dogggg sh*t out of hg … so when I did her f*cking boyfriend start socking on me … and my sister LMAOOOOO LIKE REALLY SOCKING ON US. … I mean I had a blast. I just slapped the sh*t outa blac chyna and fought her boyfriend and all her lil friends.”

Whoa. If “Lexxii” is really the person Blac fought, then it appears she’s bragging about getting the upper hand on the Rob & Chyna star. Yikes. Don’t expect her to say “sorry” for this fight. Blac’s wasn’t in an apologizing mood, either, as she defended her actions in an April 2 Instagram post. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all the amazing mothers that will protect their children at all cost,” she said. “Love, King and Dream’s Mommy.”

In the wake of the clash, Blac tried to focus on happier times. She uploaded a video taken from the trip to Six Flags, shared an adorable clip of Dream giving King Cairo, 5, a hug. “Awww! You love your brother?” Blac says, giggling at how cute the sight was. She followed it up with a picture of King planting a kiss on Dream’s check. “All love,” she captioned the picture. Well, it’s good there’s love between Chyna’s kids, because she’s certainly not going to find it from the woman she allegedly threw hands with.