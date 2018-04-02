Ariana Grande Thinks James Charles Diss Is ‘Ludicrous’: Will She Slam Him To ‘Clear’ Her Name?

Ariana Grande can’t believe beauty vlogger James Charles called her the ‘rudest’ celebrity ever and she’s trying to get over his ridiculous opinion. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Ariana Grande, 24, is shocked that beauty vlogger James Charles, 18, took to YouTube to call her out and claim she is one of the rudest celebrities he ever talked to. “James’ story is ludicrous, and Ariana doesn’t plan to give it any more attention by personally responding to his claims—and, she really doesn’t need to, because, let’s face it, James’ story speaks for itself,” a source close to Ariana EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They didn’t work together, they weren’t friends, they never even met in person, or spoke on the phone! Ariana direct messaged a few times with James, and she followed his social, she even told him they should meet up backstage after one of her shows—but then it was brought to her attention how problematic some of James’ recent social media interactions had been, and how upset a lot of her fan base were by Ariana following and seemingly supporting James, and so, she unfollowed him, and didn’t think twice about it.”

Although James did say that Ariana followed him on social media and messaged him about going backstage, what bothered him is that she unfollowed him because she didn’t want to upset her fans. After the scary Manchester attack that took some of her fans’ lives at her concert last year, it’s understandable that Ariana would want to make her admirers happy.”James really needs to get a life, and to stop using Ariana’s name as a ploy to get more self-publicity, it’s shocking and really not OK,” the source continued.

Despite James’ harsh opinions about Ariana, it seems like she’s still trying to make a positive difference in the world. The singer recently performed her song “Be Alright” at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. on Mar. 24 and like many other celebs, she’s trying to use her well known status to fight for gun control and stop other kinds of violence.