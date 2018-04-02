Abby Lee Miller Drops 100 Lbs & Reveals New Glamorous Look On Easter — See Makeover Pic

After shedding 100 lbs. in prison, Abby Lee Miller is looking better than ever, and she showed off her incredible weight loss during a trip to church on Easter 2018. See the pics here!

Abby Lee Miller is out of prison and taking advantage of her freedom. The Dance Moms star attended church on Easter Sunday, and she put her incredible 100 lb. weight loss on display. Wearing a pair of black pants and sequined shirt, Abby Lee looked slimmed down and healthy for the outing. She completed the look with a full face of makeup and her hair in loose curls. Before entering prison last year, Abby had the gastric sleeve surgery, which helped her shed the weight as she completed her sentence throughout 2017 and the beginning of 2018.

Abby was sentenced to one year and one day in prison in May 2017 after she pled guilty to concealing bankruptcy assets and not reporting an international money transaction. She began her sentence in July 2017, but was released early in March 2018. She is expected to complete the rest of her sentence at a halfway house in California, with her release set for May 25, according to TMZ. However, Abby won’t be completely out of the woods. She has strict rules and regulations to follow and will have to report to a probation officer. Plus, her original sentence also included two years of supervised release, so this is far from over.

Although she doesn’t have her full freedom back yet, Abby seems to be embracing where she’s at and focusing on continuing to better herself. She even posted a photo from Easter on Instagram with a huge smile on her face!

“Happy Easter,” she wrote. “Lovely Easter Mass at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church with @mackenziesol and my amazing friends.”