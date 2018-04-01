Travis Scott Wraps His Arms Around Kylie Jenner In Rare PDA Since Giving Birth — See Pic

Aw! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott posed for a cozy pic while out celebrating a friend’s birthday at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Mar. 31 and they looked absolutely adorable. Check out the sweet pic here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, looked very much in love as they posed for a sweet pic while out celebrating a friend’s birthday on Mar. 31. The outing took place at Los Angeles’ popular steak restaurant, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and the lovebirds were celebrating Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods‘ mother Elizabeth Woods‘ birthday. In the cozy pic, Travis is standing behind Kylie and has his arms wrapped around her while looking down and Kylie’s looking up at the camera smiling with one hand holding onto Travis’ arm. Elizabeth took to Instagram to share the photo along with another one of her her sitting in front of a beautiful white birthday cake made to look like roses. SEE THE PIC OF KYLIE & TRAVIS GETTING COZY BELOW!

Kylie and Travis’ appearance at Elizabeth’s birthday is one of the few times we’ve seen them out and about together since the birth of their daughter, Stormi, in Feb. They must be very busy with their new bundle of joy so it’s good to see that they were able to spend a night out with friends! The proud parents have shared pics of their new little girl on social media and it definitely seems like they’re both enjoying their important roles.

Although Kylie and Travis look as adorable as ever in the recent photo, Travis recently got into some trouble when he skipped a concert shortly after Stormi’s birth. The new father’s gig was scheduled on Feb. 3 but after Kylie gave birth on Feb. 1, he made his family a priority and didn’t make the show. Although it’s a sweet gesture, the entertainment events company he was working with decided to file a lawsuit with serious claims about money. It’s still an ongoing but we hope Travis gets it all figured out soon enough!

We hope to see more pics of Kylie and Travis together soon!