Travis Scott Cradles Baby Stormi In The Cutest Easter Dress & She Looks So In Love With Her Dad

So precious! Kylie Jenner just shared a new pic of Travis Scott holding Baby Stormi at the family’s Easter party and it will make you melt!

Don’t you just wanna pinch those cheeks! Everyone’s favorite makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 20, just shared a new snap of her baby girl Stormi Webster being held by her papa Travis Scott, 25, and we can’t handle the cuteness! In the image, the Stormi looks up at her daddy while wearing a cute pink dress with frilly bell sleeves! Awww! The photo appears to have been taken at the family’s outdoor Easter gathering — and Stormi is perfectly dressed for the occasion!

Although Ky and her fella have been keeping a low profile since she gave birth, they have shared a number of photos of Stormi lately and we’re loving seeing her adorable face! But the couple truly shocked fans on April 1 when a photo of some minor PDA between them surfaced! They were attending Ky’s BFF Jordyn Woods‘ mother Elizabeth Woods‘ birthday dinner when Travis was snapped putting his arm around his BF! So sweet!

However, we have learned recently that Kylie is anxious for another Stormi to leave the spotlight soon. Of course we’re referring to Stormi Daniels, the woman who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump. “Though the spelling is different and in no way was her daughter named after Stormy Daniels, Kylie is hoping that Stormy will be out of the news soon because she hates people tweeting and talking about her daughter having a porn star name. It’s bothering Kylie that people would even dare connect the two,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s really putting Kylie in a place of worry and she doesn’t want to be bothered by it anymore.” We can’t say we blame her there!