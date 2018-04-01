The Weeknd: How Close He Came To Giving Selena Gomez One Of His Kidneys, Says Source

The Weeknd cared about Selena Gomez so much that he was reportedly willing to donate one of his kidneys to her and even got tested. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

The Weeknd, 28, took the proper steps to help then girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, when he shockingly found out that she needed a new kidney last year and even got tested to bravely donate one of his own! “When Selena found out that she definitely needed the kidney transplant she was freaked out at first, and scared,” a source close to The Weeknd (real name Abel) EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Abel was totally there for Selena though, and he immediately told her that if he is a match he would totally be willing to donate one of his kidneys. And, he meant it, because he did really love Selena and was willing to do anything for her. Abel researched the process and even went and got tested, but he wasn’t a match.” How sweet is that! The huge gesture proves that The Weeknd was willing to do all he could to keep Selena healthy which says a lot about the strength of their bond.

Although The Weeknd wasn’t a match, Selena luckily found a match in her close friend Francia Raisa, 29, who ended up being the one to ultimately donate her kidney. “Thankfully, Francia matched really soon after, so that was a huge weight lifted,” the source continued. “But, that’s what really pissed off Abel when they split though—he was willing to give his kidney to Selena, he was there for her totally, but then she ends up kicking him to the curb, and getting back with Justin [Bieber] again—just to add even more salt to the wound.” Eek.

The Weeknd and Selena broke things off back in Oct. 2017 and soon after, she was spotted with Justin. Things quickly got serious between Jelena as they rekindled their flame and they were often seen on many happy outings together. Since then, the couple have reportedly decided to take a break so the romantic future of Selena has yet to be known. The Weeknd made headlines when he surprisingly released a new track called “Call Out My Name” on Mar. 3o and it’s rumored to be about Selena and the steps he took to help with her needed kidney transplant.