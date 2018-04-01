‘The Royals’ Recap: Jasper’s Dad Makes A Grand Entrance & The Blackout Causes Major Drama

The latest con for Jasper’s dad hit a little too close to home for Mr. Bodyguard on the April 1 episode of ‘The Royals.’ Plus, Robert proved to be the ultimate hero during the blackout.

London is experiencing an unprecedented blackout. There are fires and people are looting all across town. In short, it’s total chaos. To make things even worse, London is in the middle of a heat wave. Helena is stuck in the wine cellar with Cyrus and someone else — the GRAND DUCHESS! Joan Collins is so devilishly good as Alexandra. Alexandra has “unbanished” herself from the palace. The three of them spend their time drinking, eating figgy pudding, and talking all sots of truths. This allows time for Helena to reflect on herself. Alexandra refuses to apologizes for the person Helena has become.

Liam goes to see Greta in the middle of the blackout. Something’s up. She’s drunk and acting weird. She knows Liam used her to get to her father’s computer. Her father has security cameras and motion detectors, so Liam’s big spy move was caught almost instantly. Greta’s dad was thrilled that she was “once again the fool.” She thinks she’s been played, but Liam stresses that he meant everything he said about her. He knows he was wrong, but he thought he could make things right.

Meanwhile, Eleanor is worried about Jasper. He was traveling from south London, where it’s currently the most dangerous. Robert makes Willow stay with Eleanor while he goes out to look for Jasper. “I owe him my life,” Robert says. Well, Robert better hurry up. Jasper’s ambulance drivers bail on him when a group of rioters come running towards them. Jasper’s left all alone until his dad rescues him! His dad claims he was just coming to check on his son, but Jasper thinks that’s nothing but a lie. Jasper’s dad wants to help him back to the palace, but Jasper wants nothing to do with him. “The world is a dark place. I’ll see you in the shadows,” his dad says.

The citizens of London come to the palace looking for help. Eleanor wants to bring them inside. Rosie and Willow don’t think that’s a good idea, but Eleanor reminds them that she is the ruling monarch of the palace at the moment. Eleanor goes through with her decision, because the purpose of the monarchy is to lead in times of trouble and inspire the people in times of tragedy.

Robert makes a speech to the people of south London. He demands the military to open the bridge and stand down. He walks down to the palace with the people. He’s their hero. But is he actually the one who caused the blackout?!

Helena, Cyrus, and Alexandra continue to get honest with each other. Cyrus reveals that he’s in remission. He asks the Duchess and Helena if they had anything to do with Violet’s disappearance. The mother and daughter swear they didn’t do anything to Violet. Then Cyrus throws some savage shade at Helena. “Your first born son is an asshole, your daughter’s a slut, and Liam is a complete and utter moron,” Cyrus seethes. Helena knows her children are not any of those things. She’s aware that all the greatness they have is in spite of her instead of because of her. Before the power comes back on, the Duchess reveals she’s invited her new man — an Italian count — to stay with her.

Willow runs up to Robert and hugs him when he arrives back at the palace. Eleanor can see that Willow has feelings for Robert and tells Willow not to wait to reveal her feelings. She doesn’t. She tells Robert that she would like to be on his list of potential brides.

Jasper arrives back at the palace safe and sound, without his father. Liam goes to see Robert and apologizes for not telling him about Kathryn, but he does say he still has feelings for her. “I’ve always known who I am and what I stand for,” Liam says. “I’m not sure anymore.”

As if things couldn’t get more awkward for Jasper. Alexandra’s new boyfriend is JASPER’S DAD! This is his next con. Man, Jasper has his work cut out for him now.