Lesbian Couple Drives Car With Their 6 Kids Off Cliff At 90 Mph Killing At Least 3 Children

This is horrific. The speedometer inside a lesbian couple’s SUV was “pinned” at 90 mph after it plunged 100 off a cliff, killing them and their six children. Get the heartbreaking details.

A family from Woodland, Washington tragically died in a crash on the California coastline on March 26, and it now appears as if the vehicle was running just before the fatal collision. The speedometer in the vehicle that drove off the cliff was “pinned” at 90 mph, according to court documents obtained by FOX 12 Oregon, which lead officers to believe the car was in motion moments prior to hitting the jagged rocks below.

Jennifer Jean Hart was driving the car that contained her wife Sarah Margaret Hart, and their six adopted children. The couple and at least three of their kids were killed after Jennifer drove off a cliff in Mendocino County, according to deputies. Their other three children were believed to be in the car, but they haven’t been located yet. California Highway Patrol investigators found no “acceleration marks, tire friction marks or braking furrow marks” at the scene, court documents stated. Investigators also said there was no evidence that the car collided with the embankment as it “traversed towards the tidal zone below.” Due to the California Highway Patrol’s investigation, “it is their belief ‘a felony has been committed,’” according to court documents.

Neighbors of the family told Fox12 earlier in the week that they had contacted Child Protective Services when one of the children, 15-year-old Devonte Hart, went to their house to beg for food for himself and his siblings. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services released a statement on March 28 that confirmed a case on the family was opened on March 23 as “the now-deceased children were identified as potential victims of alleged abuse or neglect.”

A search warrant has been served at the deceased couple’s home on March 29 in connection with the investigation for items including travel itinerary, bank records, cell phone records, credit card billing statements, bank receipts, notes, journals, and possible suicide notes. No details have been released about the results of searching the family’s home.