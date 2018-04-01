Kate Middleton Stuns While Showing Baby Bump At Easter Service Mere Days Before Due Date

Kate Middleton attended Easter Service with Prince William and his family, and her very pregnant belly was on full display. See the gorgeous photos!

It’s officially April, which means Kate Middleton and Prince William will be welcoming their third little bundle of joy this month! But the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t due just yet, so she was able to join her husband and his family at an Easter Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 1. Her appearance came as a (welcome) surprise considering she carried out her final public engagements prior to the birth of her third baby more than a week ago. She showed off her baby bump in a black Catherine Walker coat, which she paired with nude heels, Balenciaga earrings and a black Lock & Co Betty Boop hat. Meanwhile, William donned a sharp navy suit for the religious event.

Although the venue is the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19, they were unfortunately absent from the service. Kensington Palace said that their weekend plans were “private.” Will and Kate were a few minutes late to the celebration, before joining Queen Elizabeth II who wore a floral print dress under a magenta coat. Her husband, Prince Philip, wasn’t in attendance.

The couple’s two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also didn’t attend the Easter service with their parents. They will soon be joined by another royal baby though! As previously reported, Kate is expected to deliver her third child on April 23, which also happened to be St George’s Day. “There’s no certainty with due dates of course but the Duchess is working off a date around St George’s Day,” an insider told The Sun. “It would be a lovely patriotic coincidence if he or she were born then.”