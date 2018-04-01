20 Times The Kardashian & Jenner Sisters Wore Thong Bathing Suits & Totally Owned It

Summer is right around the corner, and that means the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are going to be rocking thong bathing suits. These girls love this sexy style so much all year round!

Thong bathing suits are all the rage right now, and it’s probably due to the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. Every time these girls step out for the summer, lay by the pool, or go on vacation, they’re almost always wearing thong bathing suits. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, loves a good thong bathing suit. Over the last year, she’s slayed in a number of sexy thong swimsuits and posted the hot photos on her Instagram page. Kourtney hits the gym hard to make sure her body is in tip-top shape, so it’s no wonder the mom-of-three loves showing off her body. From her booty-baring photos to those pics on the beach, she takes MILF to a whole new level because of her love for thong bathing suits!

Like Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, 36, is a big fan of the thong bathing suit. Your booty needs sunlight, too! Kim has posted a number of sexy photos over the years that have given fans a big dose of her booty, and that’s all thanks to her thong bikini or bathing suit. There was that one time that Kim rocked a thong bikini for a photo shoot in the snow! Only Kim could pull this off!

While on vacation in 2016, Kylie Jenner, 20, wowed in a red thong bathing suit that gave off major Baywatch vibes. She posted a super hot photo of herself on the beach in the red swimsuit and all eyes were on her booty. Slay, girl! Take a look at the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters rocking thong bathing suits in our gallery now and start preparing yourselves for summer now!