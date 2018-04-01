White House Easter Egg Roll — When It Is & How To Watch

It’s almost time for the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll! President Donald Trump and his family are set to host the traditional holiday event on the morning of Apr. 2 and it’s expected to draw more than 20, 000 kids! Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Happy Easter! The annual White House Easter Egg Roll is all set to take place on the South Lawn the morning of Apr. 2 and around 20, 000 kids are expected to attend, according to Newsweek. The exciting tradition will be hosted by members of America’s First Family, including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, 12. The attendees won their place at the Easter celebration through an online ticket lottery that ended in Feb. so the public won’t be able to get in. However, it will still be available for live viewing starting at 7:30 a.m. EST on the White House YouTube page here.

This year’s Easter Egg Roll will be the 140th that the White House has seen over the years and the second one hosted by the Trumps. The Trump family has said they feel “honored” to host it and look forward to “weaving new traditions into the fabric of our nation,” the outlet reported. The kids who are lucky enough to attend will get to participate in a number of fun activities, including an Easter egg hunt, an egg roll, decorating cookies, making cards for U.S. troops and even the newest activity- lawn bowling! Melania along with Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Betsy DeVos will also host storytime to the children. We’re also pretty sure the Easter bunny will show up although we’re not yet sure who will portray the furry character!

The 30, 000 hard-boiled eggs and dyed eggs will be donated by the American Egg Board. “This year, we will donate 30,000 hard-boiled and dyed eggs for attendees to use as a part of the egg roll, as well as for enjoying as hard-boiled EggPops,” CEO Anne L. Alonzo told Newsweek. Anne is also set to present the commemorative egg, which is decorated with elaborate art and called “Wings of Prayer,” to Melania. The special egg was decorated by a Master Egg Artist named Deborah, whose art was inspired by the First Lady.

“Deborah was inspired by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, whose elegance comes to life in the ornate nature of the design, which is adorned in rhinestones,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “Beautiful angel wings open to expose an intricate scene with a handmade bridge, where if you look closely, you can see a Koi fish swimming in the water beneath.”

This year’s event is not expected to feature any celebrities but the White House did confirm that military bands are set to perform on the “Bunny Hop” music stage. The White House Easter Egg Roll first started in 1878 and was traditionally hosted by the First Lady.