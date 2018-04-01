Kylie Jenner, Larsa Pippen & More Stars Show Off Sexy Pear-Shaped Curves In Bikinis & One Pieces

If you got it, flaunt it! Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more curvy celebs love to show off their hips and butts in sexy swimsuits. See the hottest pics of pear-shaped stars in bikinis and one-pieces!

Spring has sprung, which means beach weather will be here sooner than we know it. Some stars have already started hitting up sandy shores for some sun, and they brought along their sexiest swimsuits. Larsa Pippen, La La Anthony, Coco Austin and more curvy celebrities have been pictured rocking bikinis and one-pieces that put their gorgeous pear-shaped physiques on full display.

Three of the most notorious stars who embrace their beautiful booties are Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. These girls have great genes (and jeans — see Khloe’s Good American line). The KarJenner sisters are always sharing stunning shots of themselves, and many of these pics involve them rocking some sort of bathing suit. Last month, Kylie posted photos of her and bestie Jordyn Woods in a hot tub. The new mom wore a matching grey Calvin Klein set for the steamy shots which were taken less than two months after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.

Another celeb that loves to embrace her curves is Blac Chyna. The reality star posted photos of herself rocking a bright yellow bikini on March 31. The high-cut one-piece showed off her tattooed hips and thighs. But don’t go comparing her appearance to Kylie’s! We heard she’s not a fan of people thinking they look alike. “Chyna does not like being compared to Kylie Jenner in any way, shape or form. She thinks it’s an insult,” an insider close to Rob Kardashian‘s ex tells HollywoodLife.

