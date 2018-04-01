Stars & Their Kids Celebrating Easter 2018 — See Pics

Prince William, Kate Middleton and more celebs happily celebrated Easter with their children in traditional and fun ways. See some of our favorites here!

Easter is here and celebs are celebrating in some of the best ways! Prince William, Kate Middleton and Serena Williams are just a few of the many stars who are excitingly spending the holiday with their children by their side and the pics of their precious moments are truly delightful! From attending church in style to cuddling at home and posing with bunny ear filters, we’re putting the spotlight on some of our favorites.

Prince William and a very pregnant Kate spent their Easter attending the traditional Easter Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle along with Queen Elizabeth and they all looked amazing. Prince William wore a classic suit while a very pregnant Kate glowed in an elegant black coat with a matching hat. Queen Elizabeth opted for an equally as elegant matching coat and hat in a magenta color. Serena took to Snapchat to share sweet pics of herself and family while holding her seven-month-old baby Alexis Olympia, who was dressed in a gorgeous white dress. SEE ALL THE PICS OF STARS & THEIR KIDS CELEBRATING EASTER 2018 HERE!

Extra host Mario Lopez celebrated Easter by sharing a too-cute-for-words pic of his two children posing with the Easter bunny on Instagram and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared a smiling snapshot of her three kids celebrating the holiday in Jamaica. Julianne Hough posed for a happy pic while standing next to a table full of baskets and plastic eggs in preparation for an Easter egg hunt and Jersey Shore star JWoww took to Instagram to share a lovely pic of her son digging into his Easter basket and her daughter posing with her Easter goodies.

Actress Lucy Hale showed off an Easter pic of herself posing with her family while Chelsea Houska from Teen Mom 2 celebrated with her family by dressing up in cute Easter bunny onesies and bunny ears. We love seeing all these celebs getting in the holiday spirit. It definitely makes the celebrations all the more special!