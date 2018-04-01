12 Celebs Dressed As Sexy Bunnies: Miley Cyrus & More In Their Hottest Easter Outfits

Happy Easter, everybody! In honor of the holiday, check out your favorite celebs including Miley Cyrus dressed up as bunnies with these sexy pics!

It’s Easter Sunday, and if you’re finished devouring your Easter basket or hunting for eggs, we’ve got all the hottest photos of celebrities dressed up as sexy bunnies! And even though it’s also April Fools’ Day as well, we promise we won’t prank you! Not only has Miley Cyrus, 25, put on some bunny ears for the special occasion, stars like Kim Kardashian, 37, Paris Hilton, 37, Rihanna, 30, and more have pulled off this hot look. Check out all of your favorite stars in the sexiest bunny outfits imaginable in our gallery above!

Out of all the celebs, we have to say that Miley deserves all the props for her recent Easter pics. Recently, Miley did a whole Easter-themed photo shoot that showed off her cleavage and even featured a person dressed up as the Easter Bunny spanking her. On top of that, Miley posed for another pic holding a carrot in an humongous Easter basket. Another shows her hugging an enormous, stuffed Easter bunny. Needless to say, Miley always gets in the spirit of any holiday she celebrates!

Speaking of Easter, if you’re looking for which stores happen to be open today, we’ve got all the deets for you! Not only will VS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid all be open on Easter, but stores like Sears, Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, and Lowe’s will also be available for your business. While you continue having a wonderful holiday, so many celebrities and their kids are doing just the same. Pics from around the world have been pouring in of stars and their families having a fun Easter Sunday. Prince William and Kate Middleton both attended the traditional Easter Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. We’ll keep you posted as more celebrities post pictures over the course of today!