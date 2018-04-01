10 Funniest Celebrity April Fools’ Day Pranks Of All-Time: Gigi Hadid’s Pixie Cut & More

Happy April Fools’ Day! In honor of the holiday, we’re taking a look back at some of the celebrity April Fools’ Day pranks ever! From Gigi Hadid to Tom Brady, the celebs don’t hold back!

Celebrities love to pull a good prank on their friends and fans on April Fools’ Day. Hey, it’s the only day you can get away with it, right? Over the years, the most high-profile celebs have gotten us good with their epic pranks. Gigi Hadid, 22, is known for her long and lustrous hair, but she caught fans by surprise when she posted a photo of herself rocking a pixie cut. Don’t lie, she had us all fooled. The photo of this supposed hair makeover sent fans into a frenzy, but it didn’t take Gigi long to reveal the truth. “Jokes, jokes…happy April Foolz fwendz,” she commented on the photo.

Tom Brady, 40, totally won April Fools’ Day in 2015 with his shocking prank. He posted a Facebook photo of himself in a full body cast and captioned it, “Jordan’s crossover is no joke.” Thankfully, the Patriots quarterback was unharmed and totally ready to play. No cast needed! You can’t joke like that with Patriots fans, Tom!

Trader Joe’s had everyone fooled, including Chrissy Teigen, 32, when Yahoo! posted a story saying that the company would be closing all of their stores by the end of 2017. The company didn’t even wait until April 1, they the prank in early. When Chrissy found out it was all a joke, she was pretty pissed. “There is no “early” april fools joke. u can start effing with ppl/planting seeds but NO EARLY PUNCHLINES. this freakin world i’ll tell ya,” she tweeted. Check out the rest of the best celebrity April Fools’ Day pranks of all-time and stay tuned to see what the stars come up with this year!