Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Butt In Sexy Bunny Outfit — Tempting Newly Single Donald Trump Jr.?

Whoa! Aubrey O’Day just posted a smoldering pic in celebration of Easter! Is she trying to get a certain somone’s attention!?

Aubrey O’Day, Donald Trump Jr.‘s, 40, alleged former mistress, decided to celebrate Easter Sunday with a racy bunny-themed photo for fans! In the pic, the 34-year-old curls up on a yellow blanket while wearing an extremely revealing bunny outfit — complete with floppy ears! Surrounding her on all sides is a heart made of Easter eggs! Cute and also super hot! We have to mention the songstress used the opportunity to give fans a peek at her insane booty! Could she be attempting to get Don Jr.’s attention now that he’s single?!

This new sexy pic comes just days after Aubrey first returned to social media following the firestorm of reports about her and Don Jr.’s alleged tryst from 2011 to 2012. With her first photo, she faced all the nasty rumors about her head on! She posted a sizzling selfie showcasing her incredible flowing blonde locks, which she captioned, “Embracing the shade.” Oh snap! It looks like she’s making the most of this tumultuous situation.

After Vanessa Trump, 40, filed for divorce and after reports of the alleged affair surfaced, we got some insight from a source close to Aubrey on how she reacted to the news. “Aubrey O’Day doesn’t have very much to say surrounding Don Jr. and Vanessa’s divorce. She’s honestly surprised they lasted this long because Aubrey knew what type of man Don Jr. was years ago when he was courting her and telling her all these things about his marriage with his wife,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She understands why Vanessa stayed with him all these years, especially for the sake of their children. But because she did, Aubrey doesn’t feel any need to apologize at all.” Say what want about Aubrey but she’s definitely sticking to her guns!