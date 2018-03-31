Fabolous: 5 Things About Rapper Who Allegedly Attacked Emily B & Threatened Her Dad

Rapper Fabolous has been making headlines after shockingly being arrested for alleged domestic violence against the mother of his kids, Emily B. Here are five things you should know about him.

Fabolous, 40, has been in hot water since he was arrested this week for alleged domestic violence. The rapper has been accused of allegedly assaulting the mother of his two children, Emily B. Shortly after the arrest, a disturbing video of an argument between Fabolous, Emily and her father was released and it was the incident that reportedly led to Fabolous turning himself into the police that night. Here’s everything you need to know about the hip hop star currently involved in legal issues.

1.) His hip hop career started when he was a senior in high school. One of his first public appearances was when he rapped live on DJ Clue‘s radio show in New York City which was called Hot 97 at the time. He was eventually signed to DJ Clue’s record label, Desert Storm, before securing a distribution deal with Elektra Records. His first album, Ghetto Fabolous was released on the same day of the terrorist attack in New York on September 11, 2001.

2.) He never intended on becoming a rapper. In a 2001 interview with Hot104.com, he explained that when he first started getting opportunities, he only did it for the money and never thought it would be a long term career. As he became more successful with his hip hop, he decided to keep going and become the rapper he is known as today.

3.) He was arrested for unlicensed gun possession in Jan. and Mar. 2003. The gun was found in his car and after his arrest, his bodyguard showed proof of his ownership for the gun.

4.) In 2006, he was shot in his right leg by an unknown assailant. He was leaving Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ restaurant, Justin’s in Manhattan when the incident occurred. He told MTV that although it only took him a week and a half to recover, it was a “life-threatening experience” and helped him to reevaluate his life.

5.) His relationship with Emily B, who worked as a stylist, was first revealed in 2002. After Fabolous confirmed that they were in a long-term commitment, a few years later, in 2008, they had their first child, Johan Jackson. Their second son, Jonas Jackson, was born in 2015.