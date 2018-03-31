Victoria’s Secret Model Maggie Laine’s Mugshot Is Oddly Glamorous After Arrest For Weed Possession

Wow! Even while getting booked, Victoria’s Secret stunner Maggie Laine looked incredible! Check out her mugshot!

Let’s face it, a selfie just isn’t the true test of someone’s beauty. When you have access to your entire wardrobe, makeup, great lighting and dozens of camera filters there’s no reason your photos aren’t incredible! But what about mugshots? We think it’s safe to argue that an individual’s mugshot is the real testament of their good looks — and Victoria’s Secret model Maggie Laine‘s does not disappoint!

The 21-year-old blonde bombshell clearly knows how to strike a pose for the camera because, even with frizzy hair and some dark circles under her eyes, Maggie’s gaze is downright hypnotic! The gorgeous cover girl was arrested in Muscogee County, Georgia for weed possession on St. Patrick’s Day. Although she had less than an ounce on her, this southern state still takes a pretty hard stance on pot these days. The surprisingly amazing photo arrives via TMZ. The outlet also revealed that she was promptly released.

Maggie joins an illustrious cadre of famous folk who’ve all found themselves posing for a mugshot at one point in their careers. Among them is Aaron Carter, Tiger Woods, Blac Chyna and Rick Ross! And let’s not forget that “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks only has a modeling career now because he was arrested and photographed and his mugshot went viral! Not such a bad result after allegedly breaking the law!

One of the most recent arrests was TV star Heather Locklear who was locked up on February 23 after she attacked 3 police officers! She’s since gone to rehab is reportedly improving, which has us wondering if her arrest might have been an important wake-up call. Heck, in Hollywood an arrest is practically a badge of honor. So rest assured Maggie, you’re in good company! And, if you weren’t already a rising star in the fashion world, you definitely would be now!