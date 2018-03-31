Ted Nugent Slams David Hogg & Other Parkland Survivors As ‘Mushy Brained Children’ & Liars

Ted Nugent repeatedly insulted the Parkland shooting survivors, calling them ‘soulless’ and ‘mushy brained’! Read about his offensive remarks he made here!

Rock star and NRA board member Ted Nugent, 69, not only insulted the survivors of the Parkland shooting who organized the March For Our Lives, he outright called them liars on Newsmax’s Joe Pags Show. Apparently not learning any lesson from Laura Ingraham‘s costly and insensitive response to David Hogg honestly admitting he was rejected to his top schools, Ted called the survivors of the Parkland massacre “mushy-brained children who have been fed lies.” Yeah, you read that right. On top of that, he commented on David and Emma Gonzalez‘s inspiring gun control activism by calling them soulless: “To attack the good law-abiding families of America when well known predictable murderers commit these horrors is deep in the category of soulless. These poor children, I’m afraid to say this and it hurts me to say this, but the evidence is irrefutable, they have no soul.”

While this is disgusting rhetoric to use to describe school shooting survivors, keep in mind this is the same guy who called Barack Obama a “subhuman mongrel” and labeled Hillary Clinton a “worthless bitch.” So, no, he is no stranger to being downright offensive and crossing more lines than you can count. Ted continued his tirade against the victims of the Parkland shooting, saying, “I really feel sorry for them, because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s soulless.”

David has yet to respond to this yet, but he recently retweeted a message that read: “A member from the NRA board (who did music before I guess?) said that the kids in my hometown do not have souls. Let that sink in. Happy Passover and Easter everyone!” Knowing David, he’ll probably be much more well spoken than Ted’s crude remarks.