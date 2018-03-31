Selena Gomez Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week — See Her Sizzling Hot Looks

Selena Gomez has posted so many sexy pics to her Instagram lately, especially after The Weeknd’s diss track! See some of her sexiest pics she’s shared with her followers here!

Recently, Selena Gomez‘s Instagram account has been surprisingly active despite all the drama going on in her life right now! Not only did she recently split from Justin Bieber, 24, but her other ex, The Weeknd, 28, all but called her out on the track “Call Out My Name” off his newly released EP My Dear Melancholy. While many of us would probably want to hide away from social media for weeks after getting dissed by a former flame, Selena bravely posted a slew of fun photos to her Instagram that very day the EP was released and in case The Weeknd’s wondering, she’s all smiles in each and every pic! Check out the pics of Selena above that prove she deserves to be our Instagram Queen of the Week.

In the song “Call Out My Name,” The Weeknd sings, “We found each other/I helped you out of a broken place/You gave me comfort/But falling for you was my mistake.” Later in the track, he apparently references Selena’s kidney transplant! “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.” Whoa, he really did not hold back in his lyrics.

Of course, her apparent response to this diss was posting pics of herself that appear to show off her hair as red. However, unfortunately for everyone dying to see Selena get this makeover, the new hue was just due to a filter. The pics are all about promoting her fashion collaboration with Coach. “Photo wall opportunity with the Parker bag #CoachNY @stuartvevers,” she wrote next to one pic. However, the photos all seem to send a clear message — that she’s unaffected by The Weeknd’s new EP.