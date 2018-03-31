Chloe Green Vs. Melissa Meeks: Which Of The ‘Hot Felon’s Ladies Takes The Hotter Photos?

Amidst reports that Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green are expecting their first baby together, we’re looking back at Chloe’s hottest photos ever…in comparison with those of Jeremy’s ex, Melissa. Check ’em out here!

Less than a year after Jeremy Meeks cheated on wife, Melissa Meeks, with Chloe Green, he and the TopShop heiress are going strong — and they’re even reportedly expecting their first baby together! It’s safe to say that Jeremy and Chloe’s relationship did NOT start in the most conventional way. They went public by accident, when photos surfaced of them making out on a yacht in Turkey last summer. Considering Jeremy told his wife, who he shares a son with, that he was going away for a work trip, she was as shocked as anyone when she saw the pictures. She literally didn’t find out about her husband’s infidelity until the rest of us did! Obviously, she was devastated.

Jeremy and Chloe eventually turned their fling into a full-on romance, though. Just days after he returned from his trip, he filed for legal separation from his wife (then filed for divorce in October), and it wasn’t long before he and Chloe started getting photographed while packing on the PDA constantly. By the end of summer, Chloe was even spotted wearing a questionable diamond ring on her left hand, although her rep eventually confirmed it was not an engagement ring. Melissa bounced back quickly, though, and was flaunting her toned bod on Instagram by August, as well. Jeremy isn’t the only one who can move on!

Now, Jeremy and Chloe reportedly have a baby boy of their own on the way, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Melissa is rolling her eyes at the whole thing. “She knows this game already that Jeremy is running on Chloe,” our source explained. “She’s been through it before. He’s a mooch and he put Chloe right here he wanted her, so he can make his move.”

As this love triangle continues to intensify, click through the gallery above to check out Melissa and Chloe’s hottest photos — and vote above for who has the hottest pics!