13 Times Blac Chyna Tried To Out-Sexy Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian — See Pics

Blac Chyna’s giving Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner a run for their money! Rob Kardashian’s ex is no stranger to taking sexy snaps — just like his sisters. Check out all the times she’s tried to best them through photos.

Blac Chyna, 29, has a long, tumultuous history with the Kardashian family, but she’s more like them than you’d expect. As you’re well aware, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are basically selfie gods who update their followers with sexy snap after sexy snap. But Rob Kardashian‘s ex can play that game very well. Chyna is on a roll when it comes to taking provocative pics, and some of them may even outshine some of Kim and Kylie’s Instagram posts.

On March 30, the mother of two shared images of herself rocking a bright yellow swimsuit that put her curves on full display. The Instagram shot was definitely stunning, but it totally made us think about all the bathing suit shots that Kim and Kylie love to post online.

🎀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 30, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

But even though it may look like Chyna’s trying to one-up her rivals, she’s NOT a fan of being compared to a member of the KarJenner crew. “Chyna does not like being compared to Kylie Jenner in any way, shape or form. She thinks it’s an insult,” a source close to Chnya EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “As far as Chyna is concerned, if anyone looks like anyone, then it’s Kylie who is trying to look like her — not the other way around.” Wow, that’s pretty bold. The reality star’s distaste for the lip-kit mogul is nothing new though. “To say Chyna dislikes Kylie would be an understatement,” our insider added. “Chyna played nice with Kylie while she was dating Rob, but now that that’s over she sees no reason to carry on the pretense.” Harsh. Click through the gallery above to see all the times Chyna tried to out-sexy Kim and Kylie!