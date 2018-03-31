Justin Bieber ‘Constantly Flirting’ With Girls At Coffee Shop Amid Selena Gomez ‘Break’

A newly “single” Justin Bieber has found a hot spot to pick up girls, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on where it is!

Justin Bieber is single, and ready to mingle! Following his reported “break” with Selena Gomez, the “What Do You Mean” singer has been entertaining a lot of lucky ladies. From his Craig David concert date and sleepover with Baskin Champion, to his church outing with ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, it’s clear he’s living his best life. And, we’ve just learned he even hits up Blue Cottle Coffee Shop in Los Angeles to pick up girls! “He is always in the shop. The shop is always busy, so people recognize him. There are always females in line, or sitting down and whether or not they start a conversation with him, he will start a conversation with them,” a source from Blue Cottle tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. He is making his rounds!

“He constantly flirts and has small talk with a girl or girls every time he is in the building. He always seems to have a joke ready to make people feel at ease. He never completes the flirt though, and never leaves with a phone number or anything like that. He usually is in and out and the girls are always freaking out after they talk to him,” our source continued. Well, it looks like he’s just having fun.

Interestingly, Selena has been doing the exact opposite. Well, when it comes to guys that is. The “Wolves” singer is handling their time apart by taking care of herself and spending time with her girlfriends. Relatable, right? However, on her most recent outing, she sent quite the message to JB, or so we think. While skating at Moon Light Rollerway on March 27, Selena flaunted a shirt that read, “Never underestimate the power of a woman.” So, I guess she’s subtly letting the world know she’s doing just fine!