51 Is The New Hottest Age To Be: Check Out These Age-Defying Beauties

Elizabeth Hurley, Halle Berry and more beautiful women are proving that 51 is the best age to be by looking better than ever. See some of our favorite women rocking the years here!

It looks like 51 is the new hot age to be! Elizabeth Hurley, Halle Berry and more 51-year-old ladies with amazing faces and bodies are all embracing the magical years they’ve lived and they’ve never looked better! From showing off their trim figures in bikinis to smiling with glowing skin, these stars help us to feel better about getting older. We’re putting the spotlight on some of our favorite 51-year-old women who definitely make a lasting impression wherever they go! CHECK OUT PICS OF OUR FAVORITE 51-YEAR-OLD BEAUTIES HERE!

Elizabeth led the pack when she took to Instagram to post an incredible photo of herself posing in a leopard print bikini while standing in a mirror. “Bikini selfie,” she captioned the pic. The beauty’s amazing figure has us in awe and her confidence could definitely be seen in the way she carried herself in the pose. Another beautiful 51-year-old is the one and only Halle. The talented actress not only impresses us with her acting work, she always makes us look twice at her fabulous appearance. Whether she’s walking the red carpet in a fitted dress or casually hanging out in comfortable clothing, she always looks radiant!

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham just turned 51 on Mar. 16 and she looks as youthful as youthful can be! With her gorgeous blue eyes, stunning dark hair and great figure she’s just simply breathtaking! Connie Britton is also a woman who does 51 well and absolutely owns it. Her regular public appearances in elegant gowns help her best features shine bright and her smile lights up a room! Salma Hayek follows suit with her beauty at the age of 51! The experienced actress has been showing us her best self for years and she truly looks like she hasn’t aged.

Who can forget singer Janet Jackson? This ageless beauty has one of the best smiles in the entertainment industry and her youthful appearance has us forgetting that years have actually gone by. Finally, one of the most memorable women over 50 in the industry has to be model Cindy Crawford! She just turned 52 and she still looks like she did when she stepped onto the modeling scene back in the 1980s! It’s good to know all these women are embracing their years and reminding us that age is just a number and beauty truly can last forever.