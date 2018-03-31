Google Maps Is Starting A ‘Where’s Waldo’ Hunt That You Can Do On Your iPhone Next Week

In honor of April Fools’ Day, the beloved kids book series ‘Where’s Waldo’ is about to become a game on Google Maps! Here’s all the details!

Remember Where’s Waldo? Sure you do! He’s a world-traveler who is known for his red-and-white striped shirt and hat, which readers search for in the popular children’s book series. Well, it turns out Waldo is back! Google Maps announced that they are rolling out a mini game on Google Maps for fans of the books for Android, iOS and desktops, according to The Verge. This is apparently one of Google’s annual April Fools’ Day pranks… however we don’t quite see the prank.

Here’s how it works: upon opening Google Maps, Waldo will pop up on the side of the screen where his signature out and give you a friendly wave. If you tap on him, you’ll be given the option to play the game. That’s when Google Maps will send you to a location, apparently just about anywhere on Earth, and have you search for him on a page from the books that somewhat matches the actual place. On top of that, you’ll be asked to find Waldo’s pals as well — including Wenda, Woof, Wizard Whitebeard, and Odlaw, the series’ villain.

Aren’t quite familiar with them? Never fear! Wenda and Woof are a woman and a dog dressed just like Waldo. As for Wizard Whitebeard, well…his name really explains what you’re looking for! And Odlaw looks very much like Waldo, except he sports a black-and-yellow outfit, as well as a mustache. Arguably the best part of the game is the ability to ask Google Assistant, “Where’s Waldo?” Curious what happens? So are we! This new nostalgia-inducing game will be available all week to celebrate the year’s biggest day of pranks! Enjoy!