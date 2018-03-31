Fabolous Screams At Emily B’s Dad That He Has ‘A Bullet With Your Name On It’ In Scary Video

This is terrifying. New footage of an incident occurring prior to Fabolous’ arrest shows him threatening Emily B and her father with a sharp object while yelling that he has ‘a bullet with your name on it.’

Fabolous was arrested this week on a domestic violence charge, and new footage of an incident leading up to the police interference has been released by TMZ. The clip shows the rapper going off on his baby mama Emily B and her father, while brandishing a sharp object and threatening to shoot them. The video was shot on the evening of March 28 in the couple’s driveway at their Englewood, NJ residence. Fab’s bodyguard can be seen attempting to restrain him as he yells at his girlfriend and her dad. At one point, he asks the Love & Hip Hop star what her father is even doing at their home, and he yells back, “That’s my motherf***ing daughter” before calling Fabolous a coward.

This incident is what prompted police to respond to the home, and Fabolous to turn himself in that night, according to the website. As previously reported, he was arrested for aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat. In the footage, Emily can also be spotted trying to record her boyfriend, which angered him more. He lunged at her a few times with the sharp object in his hand, and she quickly backed off while screaming.

A few days after the arrest, North Jersey released information from court documents. An affidavit of probable cause said that on March 7, Emily was punched in the face by Fabolous seven times which caused “severe damage to her two front teeth” that resulted in them falling out. She then allegedly, “called her father to remove two handguns from the residence due to her fear that they may be used against her.”

Once the “Flipmode” singer returned back to their place, he confronted her, her brother and her father, before heading upstairs to search for the weapons. “When he could not locate the guns, the defendant left the house, but not before informing the victim, her father and her brother that he had a bullet for them,” the court documents said.