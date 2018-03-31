‘DWTS’s Kym Johnson & Robert Herjavec Reveal The Sexes Of Their Twins At Baby Shower

OMG! Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec’s baby shower went down and they spilled the beans on the genders! Take a look!

Dancing With The Stars pro Kym Johnson, 41, and her hubby Robert Herjavec, 55, just announced that their twins are going to be a boy and a girl! The pair decided to share the insanely exciting news at their baby shower, hosted by none other than Queer Eye for the Straight Guy‘s Carson Kressley, in LA. There, they popped a pair of large black balloons, releasing some smaller pink and blue balloons and confetti as their friends and family cheered! So fun!

Other guests at the festive gathering included Cheryl Burke and BP Major. It appears Carson really knew what he was doing because Kym shared a photo her with the host and this sweet message: “Thanks for surprising me with this beautiful Baby shower.” In it, she is positively glowing in a white dress that perfectly shows off her of growing bump. She admitted in January that she was 6 months along, so she’s clearly nearly ready to head to the delivery room!

It was December when Kym and Robert revealed to the world that they were pregnant with not 1 but 2 babies! First they shared a sonogram on Dec. 11, captioning the image — which showed a tiny thump extended — “thumbs up.” Then they revealed that twins are on the way! “We waited so long that we decided to double up!” they told People. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.” And we cannot wait to see these 2 bundles of joy!