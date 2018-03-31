Alyson Stoner Shares Powerful Essay About Falling In Love With A Woman & Twitter Loves It

Truly moving. Disney star Alyson Stoner came out to her fans with about embracing her sexuality and her fans are showing their support!

This is what bravery look like. Step Up actress Alyson Stoner, 24, wrote an essay for Teen Vogue in which she explained the experience of falling in love with a woman to her fans. The essay was published on Friday, March 30, and since Alyson’s incredible words have been met with a swift outpouring of support from her fandom. In the essay, she described the rush of emotions she felt when attending a dance workshop and meeting the instructor.

“After I dizzied myself from doing knee spins, she walked toward me to correct my form,” she wrote. “My heart raced wildly and my body grew hot. Was I nervous to fail in front of an expert? Was I breathing heavily from being out of shape? Her smile was the most electrifying thing I’d ever seen.” Soon after the class, she wrote that she texted her mother and said, “I met a woman today, I’m not sure who she is or what I’m feeling, but I think she’s going to be in my life for a very long time.”

alyson stoner just came out, love simon is in theaters, hayley kiyoko just released the rest of her hella gay album. i love twenty gayteen — Lex Wilds (@lexi_wilds) March 31, 2018

someone: h-

me: ALYSON STONER is gay ive waited my WHOLE LIFE for this very fucking moment? it’s like i’ve always thought since i was like 8 and i used to love her so fucking much and now she’s a gay icon and im just flabbergasted like i can’t believe it even tho i definitely can — jc (@elizahtaylah) March 30, 2018

Twitter soon came alive with touching messages about Alyson’s essay. “between hayley kiyoko and alyson stoner disney channel really paved the way for some lesbian icons,” one fan wrote. “alyson stoner just came out, love simon is in theaters, hayley kiyoko just released the rest of her hella gay album. i love twenty gayteen,” another added. “ALYSON STONER is gay ive waited my WHOLE LIFE for this very f**king moment? it’s like i’ve always thought since i was like 8 and i used to love her so f**king much and now she’s a gay icon and im just flabbergasted like i can’t believe it even tho i definitely can,” yet another chimed in. Clearly Alyson’s fans are on board!