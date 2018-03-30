News
Hollywood Life

The Weeknd Drags Selena Gomez For Reuniting With Justin Bieber: ‘Guess I Was Just A Pit Stop’

Entertainment Editor

The shade is so real! The Weeknd gets in a major dig at Selena Gomez for going back to Justin Bieber in his new song. The Weeknd sings that he felt like a ‘pit stop’ until she ‘made up her mind!’

“Guess I was just another pit stop / ‘Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time,” The Weeknd, 28, sings in his new song “Call Out My Name” from his latest EP, My Dear Melancholy. These lyrics just scream Selena Gomez, 25. As we all know, The Weeknd and Selena dated from  Jan. 2017 until Oct. 2017. Their split was sudden and came out of nowhere. A few days before their split went public, Selena was spotted with on-again, off-again ex Justin Bieber, 24. It didn’t take long for Justin and Selena to reunite after her split from The Weeknd.

Sounds like The Weeknd was heartbroken to see Selena go back to her ex. Like most artists, he decided to write about his relationship woes. The Weeknd didn’t stop there in throwing shade at Selena. He also sings, “We found each other, I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort, but falling for you was my mistake.” WHOA! The Weeknd is one scorned lover! And this is just ONE song from his EP!

One of the biggest shockers from The Weeknd’s EP is that he insinuates that he nearly gave Selena his kidney! “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he croons in “Call Out My Name.” Selena underwent a kidney transplant in June 2017, just weeks after she and The Weeknd stole hearts at the Met Gala together. Selena received a kidney from her best friend Francia Raisa, 29. Can you imagine if The Weeknd had given her one of his kidneys?! The Weeknd just spilled the tea big time.