The Weeknd Fans Share The Most Savage Memes After He Drags Selena Gomez With New Music

After The Weeknd dropped new music that shaded his relationship with Selena Gomez, fans are coming out with mind-blowing memes about how he dragged her. We’ve got them, here.

There’s nothing like The Weeknd pouring his heart out about his failed relationship with Selena Gomez to make fans go wild. In his new six song EP My Dear Melancholy, the singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — has several songs about their doomed romance and her return to eternal flame Justin Bieber. Now fans are creating epic memes over some of the lyrics. In the song “Call Out My Name,” he croons “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” which seems to imply he offered Selena one of his kidneys when she needed a life-saving transplant.

Fans have taken a sad looking SpongeBob Squarepants and put dark hair and a beard over him to resemble Abel. Above it is the caption “When you almost gave that bitch your kidney.” So savage. Another meme showed a picture of Justin and Selena driving together with the caption: “Justin: ‘Baby turn up the radio.’ Selena: Turns up radio. The Weekend: ‘I’ll give you my kidney and that way we’ll be tied together forever.'” BRUTAL!

Crying Spongebob was used in memes for other lyrics from “Call Out My Name.” The poor animated character with tears flowing down his face was used by a number of fans with the caption: “Guess I was just another pit stop til you made up ur mind.” The heartbreaking line implies how Selena threw their 10-month romance aside once the Biebs came back into her life in late October of 2017.

The Weeknd: "Guess I was just another pit stop til you made up ur mind" inner me: pic.twitter.com/VzfkEqHhkb — Lil B***p (@ThotBreakKid_xx) March 30, 2018

His failed romance with Selena wasn’t the only target of memes. He seemed to shout out ex Bella Hadid, 21, on the song “Wasted Times” where he sang, “Wasted times I spent with someone else. She wasn’t even half of you.” That had many people pulling out the epic Oprah Winfrey “I told you so” GIF as what Bella’s response should be.

The Weeknd: Wasted times I spent with someone else. She wasn't even half of you. Bella Hadid: pic.twitter.com/xlGEYOBXUj — A Tribe Called Jess (@JessRossTheBoss) March 30, 2018

At least the memes gave fans something to laugh about, as The Weeknd’s six new songs are filled with so much heartbreak it was making people cry. We’ve collected some of the best memes in a gallery you can see here.