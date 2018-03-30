Taylor Swift Delicate Video On Spotify — Hints At Love For Joe Alwyn With Sweet ‘J’ Necklace

So good! Taylor Swift has treated fans to a second music video for her hit ‘Delicate’ and it’s nothing like we expected. WATCH the exclusive Spotify visual here!

Taylor Swift, 27, has released a second video today, March 30, for her song “Delicate” — which, as we all know, is about her sweet boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26 — and it’s amazing. We were blown away by the first music video for the track, but she might just have outdone herself here! Taylor shot the video herself on her phone in one long take. She plays around in a sunshine filled woods, wearing a black sweater and jacket with a necklace featuring the initial “J” in a pendant around her neck. She points to it during the song and fans are losing it that she’s finally — kind of — acknowledged both the relationship and the fact that the song is about him. She even blows a kiss at the very end…to her fans, Joe or both?

The singer broke the news to fans with a cute video she recorded during tour rehearsals. “Hey guys, I’m at rehearsals for the Reputation stadium tour and I just wanted to let you know that there’s a brand-new video for ‘Delicate’ coming out only on Spotify tonight, so check it out,” she said, sealing the message with an air kiss. The track didn’t drop as scheduled at midnight on Spotify, and her fans had to wait nearly an hour as her team said there had been problems loading the video to the site. Eventually they put it out on Twitter for her eager fans to see.

The majority of Tay’s latest album is about her love for her British beau. From the very sexy “Dress” to the touching “New Year’s Day,” it’s obvious that Taylor is head over heels for Joe. We’re just so happy to see Taylor happy!

News about Taylor and Joe’s relationship first came out in May 2017, but if you listen closely to her music, it sounds like the couple has been dating for over a year. HollywoodLife.com learned exclusively that Joe loves Taylor’s new album and is equally in love with Taylor. “He is super proud of her new music. Joe has heard the entire album and thinks this is her best work ever; he loves it,” our source revealed. “Joe feels like the luckiest guy in the world and is excited about joining Taylor on some of her tour stops.”

Tay’s world tour kicks off May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ. Be sure to get your tix before it’s too late!