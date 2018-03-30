Tatum O’Neal Apologizes To Wendy Williams For Calling Host ‘Crazy’: ‘We Need To Support Each Other’

Tatum O’Neal’s backtracking after calling Wendy Williams ‘literally crazy’ in an interview. Tatum wants Wendy to know she was joking and supports her! Read her apology.

Actress Tatum O’Neal regrets letting loose after her March 29 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, and is apologizing to the host directly. Tatum was caught off guard by Wendy‘s signature, aggressive line of questioning on the talk show when she visited to promote her new film. Instead of talking about God’s Not Dead, Wendy blasted her with salacious questions about her 2004 memoir, A Paper Life. Tatum freaked, and told comedian Michelle Collins on her radio show that Wendy was “crazy, like literally.” Listen to the full interview above.

“[Wendy] was like ‘you were molested!’…’your dad [actor Ryan O’Neal] gave you cocaine to lose weight right?'”, Tatum told Michelle, referencing anecdotes from her memoir. “It was like non-sequitur after non-sequitur. She was like looking through me.” Michelle explained that this is what happens on Wendy’s show — she catches guests off guard with surprise questions. Tatum replied that she never watched the show before her appearance.

She also suggested that her “crazy” behavior stemmed from her recent health problems. Wendy fainted on-air on Halloween, and just came back to the show from taking three weeks off to focus on a Graves disease flareup. “I think that’s she’s even a little bit more non-sequitur since she dropped, since she had the fainting thing,” Tatum said. “She’s a little…I’m not quite sure what’s going on. I hope she’s okay. I did worry about her when I left the show.”

Tatum later explained to TooFab that she was joking when she called Wendy “crazy.” She tweeted to the site that, “I don’t believe this at all. It was meant as a joke. But I should not have said it. I feel bad. I am all about empowering woman. Not happy about my words here. Should not have said them period. My bad.”