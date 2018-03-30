Sofia Richie Thirsting Over ‘Hunk’ Younes & Jealous Scott Tells Her: Don’t Mention His Name

Uh-oh! Apparently Sofia Richie is really enjoying the new shirtless photo of Younes Bendjima with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick is NOT happy about it!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her much-younger fella Younes Bendjima, 24, had fans everywhere gawking when they shared a new smoldering selfie together on Friday, March 30! In it, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shows off her abs while sitting in her muscly fella’s lap! So hot! Now we’re hearing that Sofia Richie, 19, has also noticed the pic — and she likes what she sees! And as you can imagine, her beau (and Kourt’s baby daddy) Scott Disick, 34, is not thrilled!

“Sofia has been teasing Scott over Younes’s sexy picture with Kourtney,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia thinks Younes is a total hunk and it’s pissing Scott off that his girlfriend is trolling Kourt’s Instagram, checking out the topless picture of Younes. Sofia is totally in love with Scott, but she can’t help noticing how sexy Younes is too. Scott doesn’t find Sofia’s teasing funny at all. [He] can’t stand the whole situation and has told Sofia not to mention Younes around him.” Whoa!

This insanely sexy photo comes just hours after we reported that, following Scott and Sofia’s trip to Mexico with his kids Mason and Penelope, he’s telling people that his GF is better with them than their own mother! What?! “Scott is well aware that bringing Sofia on his trip to Mexico with the kids has pissed off Kourtney. That was the whole point,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But what’s even more twisted is that he’s been telling their mutual friends that Sofia is better with the kids than Kourtney is.”

“Scott claims they like Sofia more than Kourtney. Scott knows it’s going to get straight back to Kourtney and mess with her head. It’s a new low, even for him,” the source added. Agreed! Could this new sizzling photo from Kourtney and Younes be payback? If, Sofia sounds like she’s making it worse!