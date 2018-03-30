Kourtney Kardashian just stunned us with a pic of her incredible abs, and Sofia Richie’s done the same! You have to see these pics of Sofia wearing the tiniest bikini ever!

Sofia Richie, 19, proved that she’s got one hell of a body while on vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick, 32. Though they’re in Mexico with Scott’s three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — the couple managed a little time away from the kiddos to relax and have fun in the sun. And for Sofia, that meant stripping down into a thong bikini! The model and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star were spotted poolside at their luxury resort in Cabo San Lucas, and Scott couldn’t take his eyes off Sofia while she rocked a pastel pink two piece. CLICK HERE to see pics of Sofia in a bikini in Mexico!

Sofia looked so good in the teeny bikini, a triangle top with a halter neck, and high-cut thong bottoms. She has the flattest abs and toned butt! When she wasn’t sashaying through the resort in her bikini, she covered up in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a cropped white tee. You can see her wearing that outfit while dining with Scott and interacting with his cutie kids.

These new pics of Sofia and Scott have surfaced the same day that Kourtney Kardashian posted the raunchiest pic ever of herself and boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Kourtney hit up Instagram with a post that basically declared that she and her boyfriend were about to get busy. Like, as soon as she put down her phone. In the sultry selfie, Kourtney is straddling Younes while wearing a Calvin Klein sports bra and a loose-fitting pair of jeans.

You can see her matching Calvin Klein undies peeking out from her unbuttoned pants. It’s never been clearer that Kourtney has an absolutely amazing body; just look at her carved abs! Younes clearly worships the ground she walks on, too. That’s the look of love (or lust) on his face! Is it a coincidence that both Sofia and Kourtney stripped down at basically the same time, or are they both trying to send a message to Scott?