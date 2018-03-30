Scott Disick Telling Friends That Sofia Richie Is Better With His Kids Than Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie got to spend some quality time with Scott Disick’s kids on their Mexico vacation, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s using their bond to taunt Kourtney Kardashian!

It seems like Scott Disick, 34, was trying to score his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, major brownie points with the Kardashian/Jenner family by taking her on a vacation to Cabo San Lucas with his kids— Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Because they did some MAJOR bonding. Unfortunately, his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, wasn’t enthused. In fact, she was pretty upset over their trip. But, instead of making peace, Scott is rubbing Sofia in Kourt’s face. “Scott is well aware that bringing Sofia on his trip to Mexico with the kids has pissed off Kourtney. That was the whole point. He’s been taunting Kourtney with pictures of Sofia and the kids bonding, he’s clearly doing it to upset her,” a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

“But what’s even more twisted is that he’s been telling their mutual friends that Sofia is better with the kids than Kourtney is. Scott claims they like Sofia more than Kourtney. Scott knows it’s going to get straight back to Kourtney and mess with her head. It’s a new low, even for him,” the source continued. Now, that’s taking it a little too far. If you’re a fan of KUWTK, you know how seriously Kourtney takes motherhood. So, Scott’s comments are probably driving her crazy!

However, Kourt has been enjoying a “baecation” of her own. Following the reports that claimed Kourtney’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, was spotted shopping for engagement rings, the two took a road trip to San Francisco. Younes posted a series of Instagram stories of Kourtney showing off a huge smile. It’s clear they’re in love, and we couldn’t be happier. We just hope she and Scott learn to get along!