Selena Gomez’s Assistant Gushes Over The Weeknd’s New Album: ‘It’s Fire’ — Did Sel Ask Her To Do?

The Weeknd dropped some new music and it definitely seems like he sang about his relationship with Selena Gomez. But one person who’s loving the tracks is Sel’s assistant! See the message!

The Weeknd, 28, has an unexpected fan! After he dropped his latest EP My Dear Melancholy, Selena Gomez‘s assistant Theresa Marie Mingus gushed about his songs! She took to her Instagram story to share the album’s cover. “One of the most talented humans I know,” she wrote over the image. “It’s fire @theweeknd.” She later posted a video from the inside of a car where his new track, “Wasted Time,” played over the stereo.

But did the “Wolves” singer know her assistant is promoting and jamming out to her ex-boyfriend’s new tunes? Selena wasn’t present in the video, so it’s unclear whether she’s aware of how much Mingus seems to dig the album. It’s a pretty interesting choice in music for Mingus though considering the woman she works for is likely the inspiration behind a lot of the lyrics. On “Call Out My Name,” The Weeknd crooned, “Guess I was just another pit stop / ‘Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time.” The lines seemed to be a dig at their former relationship which ran from Jan. 2017 up until Oct. 2017 — right before Selena started being seen with Justin Bieber again.

But that’s not the only lyric that seemed to reference the 13 Reasons Why executive producer. On the same track, The Weeknd appeared to call back to his ex-girlfriend‘s 2017 kidney transplant. “I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied/I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” he sang. Ouch. But hey, at least she’s not the only ex to make the cut. The lyrics in “Wasted Time” had people wondering if he was begging for Bella Hadid back after his breakup with Selena.