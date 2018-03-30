‘Jersey Shore’: Will Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Return For Season 2? Snooki Is ‘Begging Her’

Our favorite Jersey party animals are heading back to MTV, but not everyone is signed up for the revival! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the cast is begging Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ to return!

Gym, tan, laundry! Just when you thought you’d never hear that term again, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jennifer JWoww Farley, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick are all returning for a Jersey Shore revival. However, the show will not be complete without Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. Turns out, Snooki has already asked her to return. “I mean we have been begging her, us girls text her all the time, and we say ‘girl you are missing a great experience and opportunity,'” Snooki tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “We always want her to come back, but it is all on her. We don’t want to force her, but we are forcing her…” Snooki continued. It just won’t be the same!

And, Snooki meant what she said by “we,” because her co-star Deena is also pleading with Sammi. “I am super close to Sam and I tried to get her to do it so many times. She was my go-to girl in the house, so she was definitely missed. I am trying to talk to her for season two, but I am not going to pressure [her] because she is really in a happy place and it feels to her, that this situation isn’t really the best for her. So, who are we to tell her otherwise!” Deena explained to us.

We can certainly understand Sammi’s apprehension. After all, she went through A LOT on the show. If you recall, her and Ronnie’s on-again, off-again relationship got pretty messy, and she may not want to relive that. Plus, like Deena said she’s moved on. The former reality star is currently dating Christian Biscardi. She even called him her “soulmate” on Instagram. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for her! But, we’ll definitely be tuning in to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which officially airs on April 5.